UrduPoint.com

General Motors Says Working With Tesla To Adopt North American Charging Standard For EVs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:30 AM

General Motors Says Working With Tesla to Adopt North American Charging Standard for EVs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) American automotive company General Motors (GM) will work with Tesla to integrate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector design into its electric vehicles (EVs) in the coming years, GM said in a statement.

"GM announced today a collaboration with Tesla to integrate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector design into its EVs beginning in 2025. Additionally, the collaboration will expand access to charging for GM EV drivers at 12,000 Tesla Superchargers, and growing, throughout North America," the statement said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Ford Motor Company also announced plans to integrate the NACS connector design into future EVs.

The Tesla Supercharger Network will be open to GM EV drivers starting in 2024 and will initially require the use of an adapter, the statement said. Starting in 2025, the first GM EVs will be built with a NACS inlet for direct access to the chargers, the statement said.

GM will also integrate the Tesla Supercharger Network into its vehicle and mobile apps, the statement said.

"Our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points, while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption," GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in the statement. "This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers."

The agreement helps move the EV industry toward a single North American charging standard, Barra added.

The agreement complements GM's ongoing investments in charging and builds on the more than 134,000 chargers currently available to GM EV drivers, the statement said.

Related Topics

Mobile Company Vehicles Vehicle Mary Price National University Agreement Industry Ford General Motors Tesla Million

Recent Stories

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions wo ..

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

3 hours ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

3 hours ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

3 hours ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.