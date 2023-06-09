General Motors Says Working With Tesla to Adopt North American Charging Standard for EVs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) American automotive company General Motors (GM) will work with Tesla to integrate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector design into its electric vehicles (EVs) in the coming years, GM said in a statement.

"GM announced today a collaboration with Tesla to integrate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector design into its EVs beginning in 2025. Additionally, the collaboration will expand access to charging for GM EV drivers at 12,000 Tesla Superchargers, and growing, throughout North America," the statement said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Ford Motor Company also announced plans to integrate the NACS connector design into future EVs.

The Tesla Supercharger Network will be open to GM EV drivers starting in 2024 and will initially require the use of an adapter, the statement said. Starting in 2025, the first GM EVs will be built with a NACS inlet for direct access to the chargers, the statement said.

GM will also integrate the Tesla Supercharger Network into its vehicle and mobile apps, the statement said.

"Our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points, while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption," GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in the statement. "This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers."

The agreement helps move the EV industry toward a single North American charging standard, Barra added.

The agreement complements GM's ongoing investments in charging and builds on the more than 134,000 chargers currently available to GM EV drivers, the statement said.