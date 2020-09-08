UrduPoint.com
General Motors To Take Stake In Nikola Electric Truck Company

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :General Motors and Nikola announced Tuesday a strategic partnership under which GM will receive an 11 percent stake in the electric truck company in exchange for providing technology and manufacturing.

The American auto giant will provide "in-kind" services to the electric truck startup and will "engineer, homologate, validate and manufacturer the Nikola Badger battery electric and fuel cell versions," the companies said in a joint press release.

The Nikola Badger is an electric pickup truck.

