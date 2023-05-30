UrduPoint.com

General Presidency For Affairs Of Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque Signs MoU With King Salman Global Academy For Arabic Language

May 30, 2023

General Presidency for Affairs of Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque signs MoU with King Salman Global Academy for Arabic language

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language in Riyadh

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language in Riyadh.

The MoU will initiate activities, programs and training courses in Arabic language and calligraphy, including giving lessons and lectures in Arabic language at the Two Holy Mosques, writing, and publishing Arabic books, and building written or audio linguistic blog.

The memorandum will contribute to enriching the experience of visitors to the Two Holy Mosques and Umrah performers by teaching Arabic language and calligraphy.

