General Presidency For Affairs Of Two Holy Mosques Raises Kaaba’s Kiswa To Maintain Its Cleanliness

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque continues its efforts to maintain the cleanliness and safety of the Kiswa (cover) of the Holy Kaaba and prevent any tampering with it.

As part of the annual custom, on Thursday, the lower part of the Kiswa was raised by three meters according to the approved plan for the Hajj season of this year.

The raised part was covered with a white cotton cloth, two and a half meters wide and 54 meters long on all four sides.

The lifting process was carried out by 36 specialized national technical personnel and 10 cranes.

The process of lifting the Holy Kaaba's cloth typically involves several stages, starting with removing the lower part of the Kiswa from all sides, disconnecting the corners, then untying the lower rope and pulling it out of the Kiswa's fastening rings.

Next, the Kiswa is wrapped around the Holy Kaaba with a height increase of 3 meters, parallel to it at a one-meter height difference, secured from all sides.

Three lanterns are then removed, followed by securing the white cloth on all sides individually, with lanterns installed on the white cloth until reaching the final stage of wrapping the lower part of the curtain of the Holy Kaaba's door.

