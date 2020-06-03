General Secretariat Holds Video Conference with OIC Universities to Review Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The General Secretariat of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the rectors of OIC universities held a videoconference on 2 June 2020 to discuss challenges faced by the OIC universitiesamid COVID-19

The rectors of the OIC universities expressed their appreciation for the support extended by the OIC General Secretariat and relevant OIC institutions. They outlined the various challenges faced by the universities as a result of the outbreak and the measures adopted by the universities to address these challenges.

The rectorshighlighted the importance of redefining their teaching methodologies to meet the future demands of a post-COVID-19 world. They expressed their readiness to further strengthen the linkages between them and to continue to exchange ideas and experiences in the areas of teaching, research, and innovation.

Ambassador Mussinov briefed the participants about the efforts made by the OIC General Secretariat and relevant OIC institutions to help OIC Member States in their fight against COVID-19. He commended the universities for helping their local communities in the fight against the pandemic by developing diagnostic and preventive solutions, and urged the universities to continue their efforts towards research and innovation.Ambassador Mussinov reiterated the importance of building collaborative linkages between science, academia, and industry.