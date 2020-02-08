UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Staff Of Iran's Armed Forces Says Strike On Iraqi Bases Caused Heavy US Losses

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Says Strike on Iraqi Bases Caused Heavy US Losses

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A spokesman for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said Friday that the United States was hiding heavy losses from last month's strike on Iraqi bases.

"We did them serious damage. They will have to admit it in the coming days.

They cannot hide their heavy losses," Abolfazl Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

US President Donald Trump initially said that no US personnel were killed or injured in the strike, but the Pentagon now says that 64 troops suffered traumatic brain injuries.

The Iranian missile strikes on two bases hosting American soldiers came in retaliation for a drone attack on January 3 that killed a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Pentagon Trump United States January From Top

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends wedding ceremony

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

2 hours ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

2 hours ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

2 hours ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.