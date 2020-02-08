TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A spokesman for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said Friday that the United States was hiding heavy losses from last month's strike on Iraqi bases.

"We did them serious damage. They will have to admit it in the coming days.

They cannot hide their heavy losses," Abolfazl Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

US President Donald Trump initially said that no US personnel were killed or injured in the strike, but the Pentagon now says that 64 troops suffered traumatic brain injuries.

The Iranian missile strikes on two bases hosting American soldiers came in retaliation for a drone attack on January 3 that killed a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani.