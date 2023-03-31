General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Says Not Planning Second Wave of Mobilization

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) There are no plans to hold a second wave of mobilization by the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, volunteers and those who have already been called up for service are enough to carry out the tasks of the special operation, spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Tsimlyansky said on Friday.

"I want to assure you all that there is no second wave of mobilization in the plans of the General Staff. Those who have already been called up for military service, as well as citizens who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the operation, are sufficient enough to fulfill the assigned tasks," Tsimlyansky said.