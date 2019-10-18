General strike in Catalonia as 'freedom marchers' head to Barcelona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Spain's protest-hit northeast was gripped by a general strike Friday as thousands of "freedom marchers" were due to converge on Barcelona for a mass show of dissent over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.

As the angry demonstrations entered their fifth day, activists blocked a string of roads in the wealthy northeastern region, cutting off the main cross-border highway with France.

Workers were also downing tools in a mass show of dissent over Monday's Supreme Court verdict in which the separatist leaders were handed long jail terms over a banned referendum and an abortive independence declaration two years ago.

As well as the strike, several thousands of people were due to end a three-day march to Barcelona from five regional towns in another coordinatedmove aimed at causing chaos on roads and highways in a region that accountsfor about a fifth of Spain's economic output.