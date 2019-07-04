Genes, yes, but obesity pandemic mostly down to diet: study

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-fold jump since 1975 in the percentage of adults worldwide who are obese has been driven mainly by a shift in diet and lack of exercise, but genes do play a role as well, according a large-scale study published Thursday.

For people genetically predisposed to a wider girth, these unhealthy lifestyles compounded the problem, resulting in an even higher rate of weight gain, researchers reported in The BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

The standard measure for obesity, the Body-Mass Index (BMI), is calculated on the basis of weight and height.

A BMI of 25 up to 30 means that one is overweight.

Thirty and above corresponds to obesity, a major risk factor for heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and some cancers.

About four percent of adults in the mid-1970s had a BMI of 30 or higher. By 2016, that share had risen to 13 percent (11 for men and 15 for women), according to the World Health Organization.

There are currently about two billion people 18 and older -- 39 percent of all adults -- with a BMI above the "overweight" threshold of 25, and 700 million of them are clinically obese.

The prevalence of excess weight has risen even more dramatically among children, from four percent in 1975 to over 18 percent in 2016.