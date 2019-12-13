Genesis, Justice Initiative Added on List of Foreign Agent NGOs - Russian Justice Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The foundation for social development Genesis and the Justice Initiative foundation have been included on the list of foreign agent non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday.

"On December 13, 2019, the non-governmental foundation for social development Genesis was included on the list of NGOs performing functions of a foreign agent, in compliance with the Federal law On NGOs," the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The Justice Initiative was included on the same list on Fridat as well.