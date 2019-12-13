UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Genesis, Justice Initiative Added On List Of Foreign Agent NGOs - Russian Justice Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:36 PM

Genesis, Justice Initiative Added on List of Foreign Agent NGOs - Russian Justice Ministry

The foundation for social development Genesis and the Justice Initiative foundation have been included on the list of foreign agent non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The foundation for social development Genesis and the Justice Initiative foundation have been included on the list of foreign agent non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday.

"On December 13, 2019, the non-governmental foundation for social development Genesis was included on the list of NGOs performing functions of a foreign agent, in compliance with the Federal law On NGOs," the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The Justice Initiative was included on the same list on Fridat as well.

Related Topics

Russia Same December 2019

Recent Stories

US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation c ..

30 minutes ago

Search operations conducted in city Lahore

5 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan declared as the sexi ..

39 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur pays surprise visit ..

5 minutes ago

Education department organizes Kashmir solidarity ..

5 minutes ago

DED of polyclinic hospital irks subordinates

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.