Genesis, Justice Initiative Added On List Of Foreign Agent NGOs - Russian Justice Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:36 PM
The foundation for social development Genesis and the Justice Initiative foundation have been included on the list of foreign agent non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday
"On December 13, 2019, the non-governmental foundation for social development Genesis was included on the list of NGOs performing functions of a foreign agent, in compliance with the Federal law On NGOs," the Justice Ministry said in a statement.
The Justice Initiative was included on the same list on Fridat as well.