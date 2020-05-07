UrduPoint.com
Genetic Study By UK Researchers Confirms Coronavirus Only Emerged Late Last Year

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

Genetic Study by UK Researchers Confirms Coronavirus Only Emerged Late Last Year

The coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19 emerged and began quickly spreading among people at the end of last year, which means it had not been around long enough for humans to develop herd immunity as many had hoped, a study by a group of genetics researchers from the University College London Genetics Institute has found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19 emerged and began quickly spreading among people at the end of last year, which means it had not been around long enough for humans to develop herd immunity as many had hoped, a study by a group of genetics researchers from the University College London Genetics Institute has found.

According to a study titled "Emergence of genomic diversity and recurrent mutations in SARS-CoV-2," published in the Infection, Genetics and Evolution scientific journal, the COVID-2 pandemic started some time between October 6, 2019 and December 11, 2019.

Francois Balloux and his colleagues have researched 7,666 viral sequences from a global database in samples taken at different times worldwide and came to a conclusion that "all sequences shared a common ancestor towards the end of 2019, supporting this as the period when SARS-CoV-2 jumped into its human host."

In an interview with CNN, Balloux said that the discovery has disappointed many, himself included, in their belief that the virus could have been circulating among people for many more months and led to a build up of an immunity.

"Everyone was hoping for that. I was too," Balloux said.

Moreover, the researchers have found that in the short time since the virus has been around, it managed to extensively mutate, making the development of immunity even a greater challenge.

"Due to extensive transmission, the genetic diversity of the virus in several countries recapitulates a large fraction of its worldwide genetic diversity," the researchers said in the abstract to the article.

In particular, they have identified 198 recurrent mutations of the virus' genome since its emergence, of which nearly 80 percent produced non-synonymous changes at the protein level, suggesting a possible ongoing adaptation of the virus.

Findings of their research are expected to be useful in the process of developing vaccines and therapeutics against the novel coronavirus.

