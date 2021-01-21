Genetics Lab Finds UK Coronavirus Strain in Poland

A private Polish genetics lab has found the mutated UK strain of the coronavirus in Poland's southern province of Malopolska, which appears to be the country's first such case

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) A private Polish genetics lab has found the mutated UK strain of the coronavirus in Poland's southern province of Malopolska, which appears to be the country's first such case.

"GenXone has identified the British strain of coronavirus B.1.1.

7 in a patient from the Malopolska voivodship," the company, which specializes in nucleic acid sequencing, said on Twitter.

The province borders Slovakia, which reported its first case of infection with the more transmissible variant on January 5. Slovak Health Minister Marek Krajci said the strain had triggered community spread and was driving infection numbers upwards across the country.