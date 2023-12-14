Geneva airport reopens after private jet overshoots runway

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Geneva's international airport reopened late Wednesday after being closed for several hours when a private jet got stuck, the airport said.

Airport sources said no injuries had been reported when the jet missed the main runway on landing and ended up on the adjacent grass, requiring intervention of the airport's fire brigade.

The Geneva area has been hit by heavy rain in recent days, and the "ground is very muddy", the airport said on its website.

An unspecified number of planes were re-routed to other airports, with traffic temporarily suspended at what is Switzerland's second-busiest airport after Zurich and notably a hub for low-cost operator EasyJet.