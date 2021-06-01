Geneva Airspace May Be Closed During Russia-US Top-Level Talks on June 16 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Switzerland is preparing to monitor the airspace over Geneva during the summit of Russian and US leaders, scheduled for June 16, and may even close the airspace for civil aviation, a spokesman for the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Preparations for airspace observation are underway. We currently cannot provide more detailed information. The possible measures include airspace surveillance, deployment of combat helicopters and ground-based air defense systems, and restrictions on the airspace use for civil aviation," spokesman Lorenz Frischknecht said.