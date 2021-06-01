UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geneva Airspace May Be Closed During Russia-US Top-Level Talks On June 16 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Geneva Airspace May Be Closed During Russia-US Top-Level Talks on June 16 - Official

Switzerland is preparing to monitor the airspace over Geneva during the summit of Russian and US leaders, scheduled for June 16, and may even close the airspace for civil aviation, a spokesman for the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport told Sputnik on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Switzerland is preparing to monitor the airspace over Geneva during the summit of Russian and US leaders, scheduled for June 16, and may even close the airspace for civil aviation, a spokesman for the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Preparations for airspace observation are underway. We currently cannot provide more detailed information. The possible measures include airspace surveillance, deployment of combat helicopters and ground-based air defense systems, and restrictions on the airspace use for civil aviation," spokesman Lorenz Frischknecht said.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva Switzerland May June

Recent Stories

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

6 minutes ago

Seoul Wants to Revive Tourism to North Korea's Mou ..

44 seconds ago

Russia, Mongolia Oppose Indo-Pacific Region Concep ..

46 seconds ago

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee Starts Its ..

49 seconds ago

Autonomous Drone Attacks on Humans Never Reported ..

51 seconds ago

FIA summons journalist Asad Toor over charges of a ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.