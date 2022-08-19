Geneva Auto Show 2023 Canceled Over Global 'Uncertainties'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The Geneva International Motor Show 2023 will not take place in February, the organizers said, citing global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

"Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organizers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023," Maurice Turettini, head of the GIMS permanent committee, said.

The show has been canceled four times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Doha auto show was planned as a complementary biennial event aimed at wooing car enthusiasts in the middle East. The first edition will take place in the Qatari capital in November 2023.