Geneva Becoming Less Neutral Venue For Syrian Committee Meetings - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 12:12 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Geneva is becoming a less neutral venue for hosting the meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"Unfortunately, today we state that the Geneva platform is largely losing its ability to provide the most favorable, neutral conditions for the work of this forum (the Syrian Constitutional Committee)," Vershinin told reporters.

Those countries and cities that host major UN talks ” should it be New York, Geneva, Vienna or Rome ” "raise their prestige" due to this. However, according to the rules, the hosting side must ensure the clear neutrality of its country and "a benevolent reception of all those who want to come to discuss certain issues," the diplomat noted.

Commenting on the meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, he noted that "a truly neutral platform for the work of all those who take part or support such a dialogue" is needed.

Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said last month that the search for a new venue for meetings of the Syrian committee had acquired a political connotation, in particular, due to the Swiss sanctions against Moscow.

