Geneva braces for large demo against Cameroon president

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Large numbers of police, many in riot gear, were posted outside a luxury Geneva hotel Saturday where Cameroon's president is staying, as protestors against his leadership began gathering nearby.

Cameroon's 86-year-old president, Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982, "has run his dictatorship for nearly half a century," said rally co-organiser Robert Wanto, a Cameroonian national who has lived in exile for three decades.

"We are here to demand that Cameroon be allowed to enter the modern democratic era," he told AFP, standing on a square in front of the United Nations European headquarters, where a large demonstration is scheduled to kick off Saturday afternoon.

Several hours before the rally's start, around 30 protestors draped in Cameroonian flags were already busy setting up a stage and hanging banners with graphic pictures of dead bodies apparently mangled by torture, with the message: "The people say no to Paul Biya".

Cameroon's embassy in Bern warned earlier this week that Cameroonian nationals living in various European countries were planning a "violent" protest against Biya Saturday.

Geneva police told AFP they were expecting a "large" demonstration, and said they had been authorised to use to square in front of the UN.