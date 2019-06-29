UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geneva Braces For Large Demo Against Cameroon President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:06 PM

Geneva braces for large demo against Cameroon president

Large numbers of police, many in riot gear, were posted outside a luxury Geneva hotel Saturday where Cameroon's president is staying, as protestors against his leadership began gathering nearby

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Large numbers of police, many in riot gear, were posted outside a luxury Geneva hotel Saturday where Cameroon's president is staying, as protestors against his leadership began gathering nearby.

Cameroon's 86-year-old president, Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982, "has run his dictatorship for nearly half a century," said rally co-organiser Robert Wanto, a Cameroonian national who has lived in exile for three decades.

"We are here to demand that Cameroon be allowed to enter the modern democratic era," he told AFP, standing on a square in front of the United Nations European headquarters, where a large demonstration is scheduled to kick off Saturday afternoon.

Several hours before the rally's start, around 30 protestors draped in Cameroonian flags were already busy setting up a stage and hanging banners with graphic pictures of dead bodies apparently mangled by torture, with the message: "The people say no to Paul Biya".

Cameroon's embassy in Bern warned earlier this week that Cameroonian nationals living in various European countries were planning a "violent" protest against Biya Saturday.

Geneva police told AFP they were expecting a "large" demonstration, and said they had been authorised to use to square in front of the UN.

Related Topics

Dead Century Protest Police United Nations Hotel Bern Geneva Cameroon Dictator

Recent Stories

SSP Operations for comprehensive crack down agains ..

2 minutes ago

To enhance cotton production; technical assistance ..

2 minutes ago

Two children injured as roof of a house cave-in in ..

8 seconds ago

Russia to Fully Implement Paris Climate Agreement ..

10 seconds ago

Russia Registered 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

12 seconds ago

Europe set to sizzle again as deadly heatwave cont ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.