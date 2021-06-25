Geneva Discussion on Transcaucasia to Take Place on June 29-30 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Another round of the Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia will take place from June 29-30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Another round of the Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia will take place from June 29-30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held consultations with Murat Dzhioyev, the South Ossetian president's plenipotentiary representative for post-conflict settlement issues, and Irakli Tuzhba, the Abkhazian deputy foreign minister, who head the respective countries' delegations at the Geneva discussions on Transcaucasia.

"Notes have been compared ahead of another round of the Geneva discussions scheduled for June 29-30. The Primary attention is supposed to be paid to the signing of a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force between Georgia on one side and Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the other as well as the early start of the delimitation of the Georgian-Abkhazian and Georgian-South Ossetian state borders with their further demarcation," the statement said.

Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in August 2008, after a brief war in South Ossetia, during which Georgian forces established control over the regional center of Tskhinval but were later forced to retreat by Russian troops. Georgia refuses to recognize the regions' independence and considers them occupied territories.