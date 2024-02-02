Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistani Mission Ranked First For Social Media Engagement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM
GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva has been awarded the first place in the 'social media engagement' category at the international 9th Geneva Engage Awards.
Held by Diplomatic Foundation - a Swiss-Maltese non-governmental organisation - on Thursday, the awards recognized the nominees in different categories including international organizations, non-governmental organizations and associations, permanent representations, effective and innovative events and accessibility award.
Among other Permanent Missions which also received awards included those of European Union, France, Italy, Norway, Kazakhstan, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and others.
Pakistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva Bilal Ahmad dedicated the award to the hard work of his team at the Mission and his predecessor and now Pakistan Ambassador in Beijing Khalil Hashmi.
The ambassador also lauded the dedicated and sustained efforts of Pakistan's Foreign Office in the field of public and digital diplomacy, which was yielding positive and encouraging results.
He also thanked the Diplomatic Foundation for the honor to the Pakistan's Mission.
The Geneva Engage Awards recognize active links between Geneva and communities worldwide that are affected by the policies including climate change, human rights, development, and migration.
Established in 2002, Diplomatic Foundation works to improve the role of small and developing states in global diplomacy by training officials and developing capacity on internet governance, cyber security, data, artificial intelligence, and other emerging tech issues.
Over the years, it has successfully trained over 7,500 alumni from 208 countries and territories.
