Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistani Mission Ranked First For Social Media Engagement
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva has been awarded the first place in the 'social media engagement' category at the international 9th Geneva Engage Awards.
Held by Diplomatic Foundation - a Swiss-Maltese non-governmental organisation - on Thursday, the awards recognized the nominees in different categories including international organizations, non-governmental organizations and associations, permanent representations, effective and innovative events and accessibility award.
Among other Permanent Missions which also received awards included those of European Union, France, Italy, Norway, Kazakhstan, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and others.
Pakistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva Bilal Ahmad dedicated the award to the hard work of his team at the Mission and his predecessor and now Pakistan Ambassador in Beijing Khalil Hashmi.
The ambassador also lauded the dedicated and sustained efforts of Pakistan's Foreign Office in the field of public and digital diplomacy, which was yielding positive and encouraging results.
He also thanked the Diplomatic Foundation for the honor to the Pakistan's Mission.
The Geneva Engage Awards recognize active links between Geneva and communities worldwide that are affected by the policies including climate change, human rights, development, and migration.
Established in 2002, Diplomatic Foundation works to improve the role of small and developing states in global diplomacy by training officials and developing capacity on internet governance, cyber security, data, artificial intelligence, and other emerging tech issues.
Over the years, it has successfully trained over 7,500 alumni from 208 countries and territories.
Recent Stories
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer
Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
More Stories From World
-
Europe stocks rise on US tech results, before key data21 minutes ago
-
Opposition arrest points to India's politicised justice, critics say21 minutes ago
-
Macron condemns killing of French aid workers in Ukraine21 minutes ago
-
Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing win in 1st West Indies ODI21 minutes ago
-
Italian mafia boss arrested in Corsica31 minutes ago
-
Rahmat misses ton as Afghanistan make 168-5 against Sri Lanka41 minutes ago
-
Why did Premier League clubs spend so little in January?41 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 1st Test scoreboard51 minutes ago
-
Paris takes aim at SUVs with premium parking vote1 hour ago
-
SWSDF President: Hosting UIM E1 world championship in Kingdom falls with Saudi Vision 2030 targets1 hour ago
-
Three dead in Israeli strikes in Syria: reports1 hour ago
-
Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without electricity1 hour ago