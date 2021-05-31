Geneva Hotel That Could Host Putin-Biden Summit Has All Rooms Booked for Mid-June

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The "Intercontinental" hotel in Geneva where it is rumored that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in June has all rooms booked for the first half of that month, although there is no clear indication that the top-level Russia-US summit will be organized there, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Earlier this month, the White House announced that the leaders of Russia and the US would hold a summit in Geneva on June 16, in what will be their first in-person meeting since Biden took office.

Swiss media have reported that the "Intercontinental" hotel in Geneva will host the summit. It is the same hotel where former US President Ronald Reagan met with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985. The hotel also hosted the first talks between former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in 2009.

Talks on Iran and Syria, as well as US-Russia consultations on various issues, particularly nuclear disarmament, have also been held here.

When asked to confirm that all rooms are booked for June 11-18 at the hotel, an "Intercontinental" employee refused to give any comments to Sputnik. Reports of the hotel having been confirmed as the venue for the Putin-Biden talks have not been officially confirmed by either side.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, there are no obvious signs of any preparations for a major summit at the hotel.

Another potential venue for the Putin-Biden summit is the "Wilson Hotel" which also has all rooms booked for June 11-18.