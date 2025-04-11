Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The 50th edition of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions has opened attracting widespread global participation with more than 1,000 inventions presented by innovators from 35 countries.

Among the prominent participants, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inaugurated its pavilion under the leadership of Dr. Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Aqili, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation at the Ministry of education.

The opening ceremony at the Saudi pavilion featured a visual presentation followed by remarks from Dr. Al-Aqili, who underscored the significance of the Kingdom’s participation in the world-renowned exhibition.

He emphasized the Saudi Ministry of Education's commitment to promoting innovation, advancing scientific research, empowering national talent, and enhancing Saudi Arabia’s presence on the global stage.

The Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, one of the world's most prestigious innovation events, continues to serve as a platform for inventors, institutions, and universities to showcase cutting-edge technologies and creative solutions aimed at addressing global challenges.