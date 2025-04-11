Open Menu

Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia Showcases Innovation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The 50th edition of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions has opened attracting widespread global participation with more than 1,000 inventions presented by innovators from 35 countries.

Among the prominent participants, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inaugurated its pavilion under the leadership of Dr. Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Aqili, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation at the Ministry of education.

The opening ceremony at the Saudi pavilion featured a visual presentation followed by remarks from Dr. Al-Aqili, who underscored the significance of the Kingdom’s participation in the world-renowned exhibition.

He emphasized the Saudi Ministry of Education's commitment to promoting innovation, advancing scientific research, empowering national talent, and enhancing Saudi Arabia’s presence on the global stage.

The Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, one of the world's most prestigious innovation events, continues to serve as a platform for inventors, institutions, and universities to showcase cutting-edge technologies and creative solutions aimed at addressing global challenges.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

6 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

8 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

9 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

9 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

10 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

10 hours ago

More Stories From World