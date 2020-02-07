(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) There are no plans to cancel or delay the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) over the coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman told Sputnik on Friday.

One of the world's most prestigious auto shows is set to open on March 5 for the 90th time since it was launched in Switzerland over a century ago.

"There are no plans at present to cancel or delay it," GIMS spokeswoman Marianne Gyger said, adding the management was receiving guidance from the regional health authorities.

The recommended plan of action, she said, included disinfecting public spaces and technology used in them, such as touchscreens. Measures will be taken to protect both exhibitors and visitors.

Over a dozen world-renowned car brands will showcase their latest products during the 10-day event, some of them for the first time. Gyger said five Chinese firms will have a separate show space.