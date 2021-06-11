Geneva Police to Deploy Snipers in La Grange Park During US-Russian Summit

The Geneva police will deploy a sniper team around the perimeter of La Grange Park, whose villa will host the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden on June 16, Francois Waridel, the police operations department chief, told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Geneva police will deploy a sniper team around the perimeter of La Grange Park, whose villa will host the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden on June 16, Francois Waridel, the police operations department chief, told Sputnik.

According to him, the police will take maximum security measures on June 16, as well as before and after the day. It will also be in charge of providing safety not only in the park but in the villa itself.

Waridel added that snipers would work under the control of the delegations' security services.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the police are installing CCTV cameras around the perimeter for round-the-clock monitoring.

The park itself has already been completely fenced off with barbed wire. Near the villa, a tent, which will supposedly be used for holding a joint press conference, is being set up.

Bilateral relations between Russia and the United States are passing through another difficult period. In April, Washington announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats as well as forbade American financial institutions to buy Russian government bonds at their initial offering, starting June 14.

In response, Moscow declared 10 US diplomats personae non gratae and included the US in a list of "unfriendly" states.