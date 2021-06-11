UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geneva Police To Deploy Snipers In La Grange Park During US-Russian Summit

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

Geneva Police to Deploy Snipers in La Grange Park During US-Russian Summit

The Geneva police will deploy a sniper team around the perimeter of La Grange Park, whose villa will host the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden on June 16, Francois Waridel, the police operations department chief, told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Geneva police will deploy a sniper team around the perimeter of La Grange Park, whose villa will host the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden on June 16, Francois Waridel, the police operations department chief, told Sputnik.

According to him, the police will take maximum security measures on June 16, as well as before and after the day. It will also be in charge of providing safety not only in the park but in the villa itself.

Waridel added that snipers would work under the control of the delegations' security services.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the police are installing CCTV cameras around the perimeter for round-the-clock monitoring.

The park itself has already been completely fenced off with barbed wire. Near the villa, a tent, which will supposedly be used for holding a joint press conference, is being set up.

Bilateral relations between Russia and the United States are passing through another difficult period. In April, Washington announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats as well as forbade American financial institutions to buy Russian government bonds at their initial offering, starting June 14.

In response, Moscow declared 10 US diplomats personae non gratae and included the US in a list of "unfriendly" states.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Washington Buy Vladimir Putin Geneva La Grange United States April June Government

Recent Stories

UK Police Arrest 7 People in Cornwall Near Locatio ..

13 seconds ago

Ex Chairman HSATI terms federal budget balanced, p ..

14 seconds ago

Moscow sounds alarm over virus surge

16 seconds ago

US FDA to Allow Distribution of 10Mln J&J Vaccines ..

18 seconds ago

UK, Philippines Want Action on Climate Change Ahea ..

4 minutes ago

RPO for foolproof security of markets

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.