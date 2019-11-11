UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geneva Process On Syria Failed US 'Ploy' For Toppling Syrian Government - Assad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Geneva Process on Syria Failed US 'Ploy' for Toppling Syrian Government - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Geneva process on settling the Syrian crisis has been just an "American ploy" for toppling the Syrian government, and it has failed, while talks in Russia's Sochi are efficient, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

"It's an American ploy; it's about gaining in politics what you couldn't get through the demonstrations first, and through the terrorists later, so you can get it through political process. That's why, again, it didn't work. That's why Geneva failed because it was about toppling the government through an interim body, let's say, it doesn't matter what is it. Then change the government peacefully and control Syria like they did in many other countries," Assad said.

After "Geneva failed", the Syrian process was launched, the Syrian president noted.

"That's why Sochi is now working. We had this delegation last month and they started last week negotiating the constitution," Assad added.

Assad also stressed that despite the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, convening in Geneva, Sochi was the place where the political process was being conducted.

"Geneva is only the venue, the place, the geography, but I mean the political process is still Sochi. It is Sochi. It does not matter where we convene, or where we start the negotiation; it's Sochi," Assad said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Sochi Geneva Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 November 2019

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.