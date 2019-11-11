Geneva Process on Syria Failed US 'Ploy' for Toppling Syrian Government - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Geneva process on settling the Syrian crisis has been just an "American ploy" for toppling the Syrian government, and it has failed, while talks in Russia's Sochi are efficient, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

"It's an American ploy; it's about gaining in politics what you couldn't get through the demonstrations first, and through the terrorists later, so you can get it through political process. That's why, again, it didn't work. That's why Geneva failed because it was about toppling the government through an interim body, let's say, it doesn't matter what is it. Then change the government peacefully and control Syria like they did in many other countries," Assad said.

After "Geneva failed", the Syrian process was launched, the Syrian president noted.

"That's why Sochi is now working. We had this delegation last month and they started last week negotiating the constitution," Assad added.

Assad also stressed that despite the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, convening in Geneva, Sochi was the place where the political process was being conducted.

"Geneva is only the venue, the place, the geography, but I mean the political process is still Sochi. It is Sochi. It does not matter where we convene, or where we start the negotiation; it's Sochi," Assad said.