Geneva Summit 'Certainly a Start' for Russia-US Cooperation - Informal Association Head

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Geneva summit of the Russian and American presidents turned out to be a starting point to energize bilateral cooperation on multiple issues of interest, Anton Konev, the president of the Young Russian American Democrat group, which promotes the Democratic platform among Russian-Americans, told Sputnik.

Following the landmark summit in Geneva on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin and Joe Bided said in separate press conferences that they mostly discussed matters concerning cybersecurity, arms control, regional conflicts and the Arctic, noting that progress was made in several areas, including on arms control. Both assessed the meeting as productive.

"It is certainly a start. There is a lot we need to work on together: reduction of nuclear arsenal, climate change, combating Islamic extremism," Konev said.

The group's head noted that despite Washington's sanctions against Moscow that have always targeted specific individuals and not the country the idea of "joining together to fight cyber terrorism and hacking is a great start."

"The point that release of an American businessman from a Russian prison is a great way to show that Russia is open for business is also well taken," Konev said, commenting on a possible reciprocal release of inmates and the leaders' suggestion that "certain compromises may be found."

Another fact giving hope for the continuation of a Moscow-Washington dialogue is the return of ambassadors, Konev said, noting that reductions of diplomatic staff and new rules barring Russians from working in the US Embassy have affected the ability of Russians to travel to the US.