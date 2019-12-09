UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geneva To Host First Global Refugees Forum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

Geneva to host first global refugees forum

The first-ever "Global Refugee Forum" will take place here between Dec. 16 and 18, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced on Monday

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The first-ever "Global Refugee Forum" will take place here between Dec. 16 and 18, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced on Monday.

The UNHCR and the government of Switzerland will jointly host this global meeting at the Palais des Nations, the European headquarters of the United Nations, it said in a statement.

Convened at the ministerial level, the event will be the first high-level gathering to follow up on the practical implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees, which was affirmed by the United Nations (UN) in New York in December 2018.

The aim of the forum is to give impetus to efforts to achieve the compact's objectives and translate international solidarity into concrete action, the UNHCR said.

High level delegation from co-host Switzerland and from co-convening countries Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Germany, Pakistan and Turkey as well as the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are scheduled to attend the forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Turkey Germany New York Ethiopia Switzerland Costa Rica December 2018 Event From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

12 minutes ago

WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 W ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninv ..

9 minutes ago

Commissioner asks WASA to conduct official water c ..

9 minutes ago

UK economic growth likely to slow to 1 pct in 2020 ..

6 minutes ago

'NAB to achieve successes against corruption in 6 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.