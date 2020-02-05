UrduPoint.com
Geneva To Host Meeting To Discuss Coronavirus Diagnostics, Therapeutics Next Week - WHO

Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Switzerland's Geneva will gather hundreds of researchers and agencies to discuss means to diagnose the novel coronavirus and treat patients who have contracted it at a meeting the next week, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, Mike Ryan, said, at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Next week, in Geneva there will be a major meeting, which will be both in Geneva and virtual, of hundreds of researchers and agencies involved in research to set the priorities for the development of therapeutics, diagnostics and drugs," Ryan said.

According to the official, though there are no proven effective therapeutics for the novel coronavirus, this meeting is a global effort and "a great sigh of solidarity" to help people infected with the virus across the world.

The current death toll from the disease has exceeded 490 people with nearly 25,000 others infected across the world. The virus, which originated in central China, has spread to more than 20 countries since it was first detected in December.

