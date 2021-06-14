Geneva to Light Landmark Fountain With Russian, US Flag Colors on Putin-Trump Summit Day

Colors of the Russian and American national flags will be projected on Wednesday on the landmark Jet d'Eau fountain in Geneva to mark a meeting of the nations' leaders

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Colors of the Russian and American national flags will be projected on Wednesday on the landmark Jet d'Eau fountain in Geneva to mark a meeting of the nations' leaders.

"The fountain will be lit up with the colors of the Russian and American flags, starting at night and until 4 a.m.

," a spokesperson for the SIG utility, which operates the fountain, told Sputnik.

The fountain at the center of Geneva's harbor spews a water jet 140 meters (459 feet) high in the air. It is routinely illuminated to mark important events.

The summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will be the first meeting of Russian and American leaders in almost three years. Putin last met with Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, in Helsinki in July 2018.