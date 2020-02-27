UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geneva Watch Expo Cancelled Over Coronavirus: Organisers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:16 PM

Geneva watch expo cancelled over coronavirus: organisers

The organisers of Geneva's international expo of fine watches said Thursday it had decided to cancel the April event due the spread of the new coronavirus

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The organisers of Geneva's international expo of fine watches said Thursday it had decided to cancel the April event due the spread of the new coronavirus.

"In view of the latest developments concerning the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus... the decision has been taken to cancel the upcoming edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva" said the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, the organisers of the event.

Related Topics

Fine Geneva April Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visits over coronaviru ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey plans to open technical training college i ..

3 minutes ago

Japan woman tests positive for virus after 'recove ..

58 seconds ago

Moving close to the resolution of Kashmir issue: D ..

11 minutes ago

International Islamic University (IIU) among top v ..

59 seconds ago

Macron says France facing coronavirus 'epidemic'

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.