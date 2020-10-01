The committee on the memory of victims of the Morandi bridge collapse in Italy's Genoa is outraged over the intention of the Benetton-led Atlantia group controlling the Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) joint-stock company to not yield control over ASPI to the government, as was previously agreed upon in July, committee head Egle Possetti said in a statement on Wednesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The committee on the memory of victims of the Morandi bridge collapse in Italy's Genoa is outraged over the intention of the Benetton-led Atlantia group controlling the Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) joint-stock company to not yield control over ASPI to the government, as was previously agreed upon in July, committee head Egle Possetti said in a statement on Wednesday.

ASPI was responsible for the management of the Morandi bridge in Genoa before it collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people. When the new bridge was under construction, the company entered into talks with the government to retain the concession to manage the bridge and motorways.

In July, after difficult talks with the Council of Ministers, a deal was reached. One of its conditions, according to the government's press release, was the transfer of control of ASPI to a state-owned entity investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

On Tuesday, Atlantia said in a press release that it did not intend to cede ASPI to the CDP and intended instead to sell its shares under market conditions.

"We learned this morning the intention by Atlantia not to fully adhere to the requests of the government and the legal indemnity for CDP. From our point of view this is very serious ... we are outraged by such arrogance, and we are aggrieved that many Italians do not understand the significance of this gesture. We ask the government to carefully evaluate both the possibility that the original concession could be declared illegitimate, and to find out with determination and tranquility those who had promoted and signed a concession of this type, with no regard to the interests of citizens," Possetti said.

The government could not revoke the concession immediately and without a deal because otherwise, it would have had to pay Atlantia a significant compensation.

In July, Premier Giuseppe Conte gave the company an ultimatum saying it must present a proposal ensuring public interest, otherwise its concession would be revoked. Other points of the deal of July 14 included compensatory measures at the sole expense of ASPI for the total amount of 3.4 billion euros ($3.99 billion) and reinforcement of the control system.

Atlantia said in a press release on Tuesday that the sale of ASPI "can only be concluded under real market conditions following the conclusion of a settlement agreement between ASPI and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport" and that such conditions "ensure ASPI's long-term attractiveness to investors."

Atlantia also confirmed its willingness "to continue talks with CDP as part of a transparent process and at market value."

"We obviously await with confidence and attention the results of the second special evidence pre-trial hearing in December, which will bring clarity to the reasons for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge ... Victims and citizens do not deserve another mockery," Possetti said.

Until now, those responsible for the tragedy that killed 43 people have not been identified.