Genoa Deploys Hospital Ship For Patients With Mild Form Of Coronavirus

Thu 19th March 2020

Genoa Deploys Hospital Ship for Patients With Mild Form of Coronavirus

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Genoa has deployed a hospital ship in the port in the center of the city in order to decrease the burden on traditional hospitals by taking COVID-19 patients on path to recovery or with mild symptoms, the governor of the Liguria Region said Thursday.

A ferry belonging to the Grandi Navi Veloci operator was transformed into a hospital with 25 single rooms. However, it has the capacity of increasing the number of beds up to 400 in short time.

"It was an extraordinary and valuable effort that we could do in a very short time. Every cabin was transformed into a single patient's room with rubber floor and separate air circulation system, which is even better than what you can find in usual hospitals of general profile.

There are also special passages for the personnel that provides food to avoid contamination zones, as well as all the necessary equipment to guarantee safe work of our doctors," governor Giovanni Toti said at the opening of the hospital ship.

The governor explained that either patients on path to recovery or those with a mild form of the disease, who could stay at home but have no one to help them, will be staying on the ship.

San Martino hospital, the main hospital of Genoa, is now fitting the cardiological surgery bloc with reanimation beds for COVID-19 patients given the growing need, spokesman of the hospital Pietro Pisano told Sputnik.

So far, Liguria has had 887 COVID-19 cases in total.

