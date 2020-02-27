UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Genoa To Hold Emergency Talks With Regional Businesses Amid COVID-19 Spread - Councilor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:55 PM

Genoa to Hold Emergency Talks With Regional Businesses Amid COVID-19 Spread - Councilor

Genoa, the capital of Italy's northwestern Liguria region, will hold emergency talks on the economic situation caused by the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with regional businesses and economic institutions on March 2, the regional councilor for economic development, Andrea Benveduti, said

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Genoa, the capital of Italy's northwestern Liguria region, will hold emergency talks on the economic situation caused by the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with regional businesses and economic institutions on March 2, the regional councilor for economic development, Andrea Benveduti, said.

"We will reopen a crisis table discussion that has already worked well in previous emergency situations," Benveduti said in a statement, published on the website of the regional authorities of Liguria.

Similar discussions took place after the Morandi bridge collapse in August 2018.

"While waiting for rapid and urgent measures to be taken by the government, we expect to gather from this meeting useful suggestions how to better implement regional initiatives, based on the means available to us.

We believe it is important, just as we did one and a half years ago with the Morandi emergency, to move toward a collective approach that will provide a financial relief and support for work, and medium and long-term development of the entire [entrepreneurship] sector," Benveduti added.

As of Thursday, there are 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Liguria. However, only 107 miles separate the region from Lombardy, the biggest center of the outbreak in the country.

According to the Health Ministry's latest statistics, there are 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths so far in Italy. The two centers of the outbreak are Lombardy and Veneto regions in the north of the country.

Related Topics

Genoa Italy March August 2018 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prices of surgical masks go high following two cas ..

30 minutes ago

Karachi Kings prepares to repeat aggressive cricke ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) disconnects 100 ..

1 minute ago

Iraqi Prime Minister-Designate Allawi Officially R ..

1 minute ago

Sharapova, Ovechkin Top Earners Among Russian Athl ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visits over coronaviru ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.