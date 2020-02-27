Genoa to Hold Emergency Talks With Regional Businesses Amid COVID-19 Spread - Councilor

Genoa, the capital of Italy's northwestern Liguria region, will hold emergency talks on the economic situation caused by the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with regional businesses and economic institutions on March 2, the regional councilor for economic development, Andrea Benveduti, said

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Genoa, the capital of Italy's northwestern Liguria region, will hold emergency talks on the economic situation caused by the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with regional businesses and economic institutions on March 2, the regional councilor for economic development, Andrea Benveduti, said.

"We will reopen a crisis table discussion that has already worked well in previous emergency situations," Benveduti said in a statement, published on the website of the regional authorities of Liguria.

Similar discussions took place after the Morandi bridge collapse in August 2018.

"While waiting for rapid and urgent measures to be taken by the government, we expect to gather from this meeting useful suggestions how to better implement regional initiatives, based on the means available to us.

We believe it is important, just as we did one and a half years ago with the Morandi emergency, to move toward a collective approach that will provide a financial relief and support for work, and medium and long-term development of the entire [entrepreneurship] sector," Benveduti added.

As of Thursday, there are 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Liguria. However, only 107 miles separate the region from Lombardy, the biggest center of the outbreak in the country.

According to the Health Ministry's latest statistics, there are 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths so far in Italy. The two centers of the outbreak are Lombardy and Veneto regions in the north of the country.