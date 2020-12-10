(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Social media platforms, technology companies, and religious and civil society leaders have a central role in combatting hate speech, "a clear warning sign" of genocide, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday.

In a message on the international day to commemorate the victims of genocide and affirm their dignity, which is observed on Dec. 9, he also highlighted the key responsibility of governments.

"Governments need to guarantee civic space for human rights institutions and defenders to do their essential work, and they need to protect the rights of those at risk," he said.

Guterres outlined that genocide is always preceded by "clear, multiple warning signs" and victims are often early targets of hate speech, discrimination and violence.

But promptly recognizing and acting on these warning signs, remains a challenge.

"Hate speech is a clear warning sign, and we need to do better in rejecting it in all its forms," said the Secretary-General, highlighting that all of society must be involved.

"It is crucial that we all join hands to defend the principles of equality and human dignity and to repair the fissures and polarization that are so prevalent in our societies today.

" The International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime was established by the UN General Assembly. The day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in 1948, by the General Assembly.

In the message, the Secretary-General highlighted that the imperative to prevent genocide is "foundational to the United Nations".

The Convention, adopted in the aftermath of the Holocaust and the Second World War, remains "as relevant as ever" as we work to prevent genocide and other atrocity crimes, he said.

"Crimes which are sadly still being perpetrated with impunity and no regard for the sanctity of human life," he added.

UN Secretary-General Guterres also called for credible and effective accountability to deter atrocity crimes and providing justice and remedies for victims.

Meeting their psychological and material needs is equally important.

"Victims have rights to truth, justice, reparation and a comprehensive package of guarantees of non-recurrence," he stressed.