TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Georgia reported 472 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 10,225.Of the 472 new cases, 230 were confirmed in the western Adjara region, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Thursday, 5,553 patients have recovered, while 66 others have died, said the center. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.