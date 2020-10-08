UrduPoint.com
Geogia's COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:35 PM

Georgia reported 472 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 10,225.Of the 472 new cases, 230 were confirmed in the western Adjara region, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said

As of Thursday, 5,553 patients have recovered, while 66 others have died, said the center. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

