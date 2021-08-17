UrduPoint.com

George Bush Voices Concern Over Situation In Afghanistan, Urges US To Help Refugees

Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Former US President George W. Bush, whose administration initiated the Afghan war back in 2001, and his wife Laura have expressed concern over the recent developments in Afghanistan and urged the US government to fast track evacuation of Afghans who worked with the country's forces.

"Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much," the couple said in a statement issued by the Bush Center.

The former president and his spouse also highlight the risks faced by those Afghans "who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation."

"President Biden has promised to evacuate these Afghans, along with American citizens and our allies.

The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises," the statement read.

The Bush administration launched the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 in response to the Taliban's (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) refusal to hand over the leader of al-Qaeda (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), Osama bin Laden, in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

On Sunday, as the US forces move close to finishing their withdrawal, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. This development has left many people trying to leave the country out of fear of  reprisals from the radical movement.

