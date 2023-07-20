George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, will attempt to appeal his conviction to the US Supreme Court, CNN reported, citing Chauvin's attorney.

Chauvin will petition the US Supreme Court and request they review his state-level murder conviction, attorney Gregory Erickson was reported as saying on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court denied Chauvin's request to consider his appeal.

Chauvin is attempting to overturn the 2021 murder and manslaughter convictions based on a number of arguments, including that the state court deprived Chauvin of his right to a fair trial by refusing to change venues on the grounds of widespread negative publicity.

Following the state conviction and sentence of more than 22 years in prison, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to Federal civil rights charges, for which he was given a 21-year concurrent sentence.

The murder of George Floyd in May 2020 sparked protests and riots across the United States, with a number of international demonstrations linked to the broader Black Lives Matter movement held as well.