George Floyd Protests Continue in Minneapolis After Violent Dispersal of Demonstrators

MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Peaceful protests continue in Minneapolis a day after the National Guard used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial discrimination in connection with the death of George Floyd, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

One of the Sunday protests was organized on Lake Street, across from the 3rd Police Precinct, and involved around 200 people, who were chanting "No Justice - No Peace."

National Guard vehicles were parked nearby and a military helicopter was hovering above, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

On Saturday in Minneapolis, National Guard troops moved in shortly after the curfew took effect to break up protesters. Media representatives in Minneapolis, as well as other US cities where George Floyd protests have been ongoing, reported being hit by rubber bullets or detained by police as they were trying to cover the protests.

The Russian Embassy in the United States sent a note of protest on Sunday to the Department of State after a Minneapolis police officer pepper-sprayed RIA Novosti reporter Mikhail Turgiyev in the face.

The journalist was attacked along with a crew of the VICE magazine after the protests were over. All journalists identified themselves as members of the press and did not resist police.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Saturday that he was fully mobilizing the state's National Guard in response to the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes on Monday. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Friday that a curfew was being imposed in the city and would last through the weekend. The curfew was later extended by one day.