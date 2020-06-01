UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

George Floyd Protests Continue In Minneapolis After Violent Dispersal Of Demonstrators

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:30 AM

George Floyd Protests Continue in Minneapolis After Violent Dispersal of Demonstrators

MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Peaceful protests continue in Minneapolis a day after the National Guard used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial discrimination in connection with the death of George Floyd, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

One of the Sunday protests was organized on Lake Street, across from the 3rd Police Precinct, and involved around 200 people, who were chanting "No Justice - No Peace."

National Guard vehicles were parked nearby and a military helicopter was hovering above, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

On Saturday in Minneapolis, National Guard troops moved in shortly after the curfew took effect to break up protesters. Media representatives in Minneapolis, as well as other US cities where George Floyd protests have been ongoing, reported being hit by rubber bullets or detained by police as they were trying to cover the protests.

The Russian Embassy in the United States sent a note of protest on Sunday to the Department of State after a Minneapolis police officer pepper-sprayed RIA Novosti reporter Mikhail Turgiyev in the face.

The journalist was attacked along with a crew of the VICE magazine after the protests were over. All journalists identified themselves as members of the press and did not resist police.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Saturday that he was fully mobilizing the state's National Guard in response to the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes on Monday. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Friday that a curfew was being imposed in the city and would last through the weekend. The curfew was later extended by one day.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Police Governor Russia Vehicles Died Man George Minneapolis United States Gas Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

1 hour ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

2 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

2 hours ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.