UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) An attorney for the family of slain African-American George Floyd sent a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Commission asking the body to intervene in the US investigation into his killing while in police custody, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Monday.

"The letter from Mr. Floyd's attorneys was sent to the UN Human Rights Commission," Dujarric said.

In a letter sent on June 3, attorney Benjamin Crump appealed to the UN Working Group on the Rights of People of African Descent to probe Floyd's death and recommend police reforms, such as de-escalation techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for every killing by US police, CNN reported earlier in the day.

"When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention," Crump said in the letter.

Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in cities across the United States, as well as Austria, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.