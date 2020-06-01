(@FahadShabbir)

Angela Harrelson, the aunt of George Floyd, an African-American man who died as a result of violence in police custody, said that she was overwhelmed by the scale of public response to the tragedy, arguing that it could not but "change" people

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Floyd died.

"I am overwhelmed about the response and how much people care. I think the reason why it affected people so much is because everyone was watching had a chance, had to see someone die in front of your eyes. And if you have a heart, you know, if you have a heart that beats and pumps the blood that runs through your veins, then it can't do anything but change you," Harrelson told the RT broadcaster.

According to Harrelson, they had many things to do together with Floyd and plenty of plans.

"I am still trying to cope with the fact that he is no longer here," she added.

Floyd was detained outside the Cup Foods corner store in Minneapolis after a store clerk called the police claiming that Floyd had paid for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

A video circulating online shows Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pinning unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee. Floyd repeatedly says he cannot breathe before eventually becoming unresponsive.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and a total of four police officers, including Chauvin, have been fired in connection with the incident.

The US police have regularly used riot control weapons to disperse protesters who have been taking to the streets in various cities since last week and arrested thousands of demonstrators across the country.