UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd who died in police custody last month, called on the UN Human Rights Council to launch an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of blacks in the United States as well as probe violence used against peaceful protesters.

"I hope that you will consider establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of black people in America and the violence used against peaceful protesters," Floyd said at an urgent session of the council.