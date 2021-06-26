WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, during former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing hearing on Friday urged the court to give him the maximum sentencing for the charges he has been found guilty for.

"I'm asking that you please find it suitable to give officer Chauvin the maximum sentence possible for the charge[s] that he has been found guilty for," Philonise Floyd said.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Prosecutors are asking judge Peter Cahill for a sentence of 30 years in prison while the defense is calling for a probation citing the lack of criminal history.

Floyd, a 46-year old Black man, was killed last May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Since the incident, some US states have enacted police reform measures, like choke-hold bans, while Congress is at loggerheads over a reform bill named after Floyd.