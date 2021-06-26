UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

George Floyd's Brother Urges Maximum Sentence For Ex-Officer Chauvin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

George Floyd's Brother Urges Maximum Sentence for Ex-Officer Chauvin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, during former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing hearing on Friday urged the court to give him the maximum sentencing for the charges he has been found guilty for.

"I'm asking that you please find it suitable to give officer Chauvin the maximum sentence possible for the charge[s] that he has been found guilty for," Philonise Floyd said.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Prosecutors are asking judge Peter Cahill for a sentence of 30 years in prison while the defense is calling for a probation citing the lack of criminal history.

Floyd, a 46-year old Black man, was killed last May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Since the incident, some US states have enacted police reform measures, like choke-hold bans, while Congress is at loggerheads over a reform bill named after Floyd.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Man George Minneapolis April May Congress Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

54 minutes ago

US Statements About New Sanctions Do Not Improve A ..

49 minutes ago

At Least 3 People Killed in Knife Attack in Bavari ..

49 minutes ago

Intl Day against drug abuse to be observed on Satu ..

49 minutes ago

Police denies providing additional security streng ..

49 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding retrieve ill ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.