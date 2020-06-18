UrduPoint.com
George Floyd's Brother Urges UN To Probe Police Killings Of Black Americans

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:43 AM

George Floyd's brother urges UN to probe police killings of black Americans

The brother of George Floyd called on the United Nations on Wednesday to set up an independent commission to investigate the killings of African Americans by police

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The brother of George Floyd called on the United Nations on Wednesday to set up an independent commission to investigate the killings of African Americans by police.

"I am my brother's keeper," said Philonise Floyd, whose brother was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

"That could have been me," Floyd told an urgent debate on racism and police brutality called at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"I'm asking you to help me," he said. "I hope that you will consider establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of black people in America, and the violence against peaceful protesters."

