UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

George Floyd's Brother Urges US Congress To Hold Police Accountable For Wrongdoing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:59 PM

George Floyd's Brother Urges US Congress to Hold Police Accountable for Wrongdoing

US Congress must hold police forces accountable for wrongdoing and get them to treat people with respect, George Floyd's brother told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US Congress must hold police forces accountable for wrongdoing and get them to treat people with respect, George Floyd's brother told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

"Make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution and not the problem," Philonise Floyd said. "Hold them accountable when they do something wrong. Teach them what it means to treat people with empathy and respect... Teach them deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk."

He said his brother was not hurting anyone on May 25, the day George died in police custody.

George, he added, did not deserve to die over the $20 counterfeit bill he allegedly tried to use that day.

"I am asking you: Is that what a black man's life is worth? $20? This is 2020. Enough is enough," he added.

On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year old Black man, was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis, Minnesota hospital shortly after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Viral video of the incident sparked nationwide protests. The county medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Died Man George Minneapolis May Congress 2020

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

3 hours ago

KP voice for 3% share for merged district in NFC a ..

2 minutes ago

Gunman Opens Fire on California Police Station, Wo ..

2 minutes ago

Still Early to Say Whether US Economy Needs Anothe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.