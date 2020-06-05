WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Family and friends of George Floyd, the African American man who died in police custody on May 25, mourned his death with the community at the North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday.

Choirs sang gospel songs inside and outside of the facility as about 200 guests arrived to attend the service.

An image of the blue mural of Floyd that is painted at the makeshift memorial where he died was projected in the background of the stage as his siblings talked about their brother and recounted simple cherished memories from their youth.

The family's attorney Benjamin Crump and Reverend Al Sharpton delivered emotional eulogies at Floyd's memorial service and spoke against social injustice in the African American community as well as criticized President Donald Trump.

"Go on home, George, get your rest, George, you changed the world, George," Sharpton said.

The service was also attended by members of the US Congressional Black Caucus, Dr. Martin Luther King III, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, US Senator Amy Klobuchar, comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Ludacris and actor Tyrese Gibson.

Thursday's memorial service was the first to take place, but more events are scheduled over the next six days in three states where Floyd was born, grew up and lived.

In the coming days, Floyd's body will be taken to North Carolina, where he was born, for another memorial service. Floyd will then be laid to rest on Tuesday in the Houston area in the state of Texas, where he grew up.

Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, among others.