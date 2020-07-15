WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) George Floyd's family has filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the former police officers involved in his death in order to seek compensation, the family's attorney Ben Crump said.

"Today we have filed a Federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit on behalf of George Floyd's family and all of his children," Crump said. "With this lawsuit, we seek to set a precedence to make it financially prohibitive that the police won't wrongfully kill marginalized people, especially black people, in the future."

Court documents show the family is seeking compensation for damages related to Floyd's death, including legal costs.

On June 1, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office ruled Floyd's death a homicide. Floyd died on May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck for at least eight minutes, ignoring Floyd's cries of not being able to breathe.

The Minneapolis Police Department fire the four police officers involved in Floyd's arrest. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but his murder charge was upgraded to second-degree murder, while the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.