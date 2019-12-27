UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

George Michael's Sister Dies On Anniversary Of Pop Icon's Death

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop icon's death

The sister of the late British pop icon George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day, three years to the day after the singer-songwriter passed away, the family and police said Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The sister of the late British pop icon George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day, three years to the day after the singer-songwriter passed away, the family and police said Friday.

Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found dead by her sister Yioda Panayiotou on Wednesday at her home in north London, according to reports.

"We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly," the family's lawyer John Reid said in a statement.

"We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time," he added, noting there would be "no further comment".

George Michael died from natural causes at his home in central England on Christmas Day in 2016.

The former Wham! star, who enjoyed a 35-year career punctuated by years of drug-taking, was 53.

Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career, producing hits including "Last Christmas" and "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go".

He was reportedly close to both his sisters, leaving millions of Pounds and parts of his sizeable estate to them in his will.

With the third anniversary of his death approaching, the family shared a statement on Michael's official website heralding the love still shown for him by fans.

Melanie Panayiotou was a hairdresser and makeup artist, who reportedly used to travel with her brother on tour to cut his hair.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said it had been called by an ambulance crew at around 7:35 pm (1935 GMT) on Wednesday to "reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s".

It added: "The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances."

Related Topics

Dead Police Christmas Died London George Women 2016 Family From Million Love Sad

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

40 seconds ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

42 seconds ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

43 seconds ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

48 seconds ago

Philander confirms Somerset move

8 minutes ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.