George Wants England To Show 'passion And Emotion' Against Wales
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) England captain Jamie George is happy to let patriotic pride fuel his side when they face Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.
It has long been suggested the Celtic nations benefit from an extra dose of emotion when playing 'colonial' power England but George is keen to stress his side have plenty of passion of their own.
The Saracens hooker, however, accepts it is down to England to get a capacity crowd of more than 82,000 roaring them on given they were booed off the field in their last match at Twickenham following a first loss to Fiji in a Rugby World Cup warm-up in August.
England went on to finish third at the World Cup and they launched their Six Nations campaign with a narrow 27-24 win away to Italy last weekend -- George's first match as skipper.
