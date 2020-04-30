Georgia Aims to Be Among First Countries to Welcome Tourists After COVID-19 - Minister

Georgia will be one of the first nations to open its borders to foreign visitors and resume tourism business after defeating the coronavirus epidemic, Economy Minister Natia Turnava said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Georgia will be one of the first nations to open its borders to foreign visitors and resume tourism business after defeating the coronavirus epidemic, Economy Minister Natia Turnava said on Thursday.

The Georgian government has declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak until May 22, and the country suspended direct air traffic to all foreign destinations also until the same date.

"We have been helping the tourism industry with various benefits and programs since day one of the crisis, but this is not enough. The tourism industry needs some time to become as profitable and attractive as it was before the crisis.

At the same time, we are quite optimistic that Georgia will be one of the first countries to defeat the epidemic and open its borders," Turnava told reporters.

The economy minister added that Tbilisi was actively cooperating with the World Tourism Organisation so that Georgia could become one of the first countries to open its borders to international visitors while maintaining strict coronavirus response measures in place.

Georgia confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and the total number of people infected with the virus reached 539. Tbilisi has so far registered six coronavirus-related deaths and 178 recoveries.