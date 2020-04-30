UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Aims To Be Among First Countries To Welcome Tourists After COVID-19 - Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

Georgia Aims to Be Among First Countries to Welcome Tourists After COVID-19 - Minister

Georgia will be one of the first nations to open its borders to foreign visitors and resume tourism business after defeating the coronavirus epidemic, Economy Minister Natia Turnava said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Georgia will be one of the first nations to open its borders to foreign visitors and resume tourism business after defeating the coronavirus epidemic, Economy Minister Natia Turnava said on Thursday.

The Georgian government has declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak until May 22, and the country suspended direct air traffic to all foreign destinations also until the same date.

"We have been helping the tourism industry with various benefits and programs since day one of the crisis, but this is not enough. The tourism industry needs some time to become as profitable and attractive as it was before the crisis.

At the same time, we are quite optimistic that Georgia will be one of the first countries to defeat the epidemic and open its borders," Turnava told reporters.

The economy minister added that Tbilisi was actively cooperating with the World Tourism Organisation so that Georgia could become one of the first countries to open its borders to international visitors while maintaining strict coronavirus response measures in place.

Georgia confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and the total number of people infected with the virus reached 539. Tbilisi has so far registered six coronavirus-related deaths and 178 recoveries.

Related Topics

World Business Traffic Tbilisi Same Georgia May All Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shopkeepers fined Rs57,000

24 seconds ago

Resourceful Belgians team up to supply virus masks ..

25 seconds ago

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

28 minutes ago

Efforts intensified to avert coronavirus outbreak ..

2 minutes ago

Business community backs amending 18th Amendment

2 minutes ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 30 Million as Ano ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.