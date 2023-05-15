UrduPoint.com

Georgia Allows Russian Airline Azimuth To Carry Out Flights From May 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Georgia has allowed Russian airline Azimuth to carry out flights from May 17, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Georgia has allowed Russian airline Azimuth to carry out flights from May 17, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday.

"We have already evaluated the request of one of the airlines. Azimuth Airlines will be able to fly from May 17, it will be a charter flight," the aviation authority's director, Givi Davitashvili, told Georgia's Imedi broadcaster.

